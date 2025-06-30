Liverpool pin down fresh transfer talks after medical agreed today – Fabrizio Romano

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool Football Club are prepared to advance their interest in a centre-back signing this summer.

The Merseysiders have made clear that their need for reinforcements in the heart of their backline won’t see them be bullied on price.

Marc Guehi, for instance, who is of genuine interest to sporting director Richard Hughes, will only be seriously pursued on the basis of Crystal Palace lowering their price tag. That’s bearing in mind the England international’s expiring contract, which runs until the summer of 2026.

Liverpool will open fresh Marc Guehi transfer talks

Fabrizio Romano now confirms that Guehi remains a serious target for Liverpool.

Indeed, the CaughtOffside columnist now confirms on X (formerly Twitter) that the 24-year-old is set to be the subject of a ‘new round of talks’ taking place this week.

🚨 Marc Guehi remains high on Liverpool list as new centre back, not the only option but contacts continue. New round of talks will take place this week. pic.twitter.com/qMJg7XOqJ7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2025

This comes at a time when the Reds are set to welcome a fresh inflow of cash following the permanent exit of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

The highly-rated academy graduate completed a medical on Monday afternoon after we agreed a £30m deal with the Bundesliga outfit (including a buy-back clause).

🚨 ✅ Jarell Quansah completes his move to Bayer Leverkusen as medical has been done today, as revealed. ◉ £30m initial fee to Liverpool.

◉ £5m add-ons.

◉ Buy back clause starting from €60m plus add-ons.

◉ Buy back clause available from 2027. pic.twitter.com/cJazdR5ytf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2025

When could Liverpool do a deal with Crystal Palace?

It all ultimately depends on how flexible our fellow Premier League side is prepared to be on payment.

We can understand that Palace will be far from eager to lose their best defender and a bona fide England international for a cut-price fee. But the reality remains that they’ll see him go for nothing next summer.

Oliver Glasner’s men may be prepared to take that risk based on potentially securing European football in the 2025/26 campaign and further funds to boost the kitty required to fund a replacement.

On Liverpool’s end, it’s unclear at what asking price Guehi would be considered a genuine market opportunity.

Sami Mokbel on BBC Sport suggests we’d be looking for Crystal Palace to get closer to the £30m we’ve raked in for Quansah. So we’re looking at a £10m-15m disparity as things currently stand.

There’ll be wiggle room there, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Liverpool park this transfer for a year if the Eagles refuse to go south of £40m.

