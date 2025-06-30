Liverpool medical set for today as deal agreed with contract twist included – report

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

A major Liverpool deal is nearly over the line with a medical expected to take place today, according to a new report.

Ben Jacobs confirmed on X that Jarell Quansah will undergo his Leverkusen medical on Monday, with a €35m fee agreed and add-ons potentially taking the package above €40m.

Crucially, the journalist also claimed Liverpool have inserted a buyback clause into the deal, allowing us to retain long-term control of the 22-year-old, something Fabrizio Romano has also reported.

The Warrington-born defender has been highly rated internally ever since emerging from our academy and earning a place in England’s senior squad.

He capped off the summer in style this past weekend, helping the Young Lions lift the U21 European Championship.

Despite his talent and homegrown value, the centre-back made just one Premier League start after January last season.

With Bayer Leverkusen securing Champions League football again, a move to the Bundesliga could be a smart platform for his development.

Leverkusen medical today as Liverpool keep long-term control

Quansah’s sale will mark the third significant departure this summer, following Caoimhin Kelleher’s switch to Brentford and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit to Real Madrid.

It’s understood Liverpool’s sporting department have carefully assessed squad depth, with Marc Guehi’s name continuing to be mentioned as a potential incoming defender.

A buyback clause gives us the upper hand in any future decision-making, it also allows us to keep tabs on the player without blocking his progression behind the likes of Ibou Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, in a move worth £116m, and Quansah’s potential exit is thought to be entirely unrelated, despite some financial speculation online.

Jacobs did not state whether Quansah’s medical is in Germany or with a Leverkusen delegation in the UK.

With Leverkusen pushing for a quick conclusion, all eyes will be on official confirmation this week.

