Romano: How much Liverpool want for Darwin Nunez as Napoli could be forced into pursuing Plan B

Image via Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

One of the main suitors for Darwin Nunez could end up frustrated in their pursuit of the Liverpool striker this summer.

The Uruguayan has been strongly linked with an exit from Anfield, with the Reds putting the 26-year-old up for sale in the current transfer window, as we reported for Empire of the Kop earlier this month.

Napoli were reported to have made an opening offer of €40m (£34.2m) for the Uruguayan last week, but the Premier League champions will demand a significantly higher fee if they’re to sell their number 9.

How much are Liverpool set to demand for Nunez?

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Serie A title holders still intned to pursue Nunez but could ultimately be priced out of a move for him, which’d see them instead turn towards a Plan B.

The Italian transfer guru stated: “Napoli at the moment still want Darwin Nunez, but feel that the transfer fee is too high. Liverpool want more than €65m [£55.6m], probably in excess of €70m [£59.9m] for Darwin Nunez. At the moment, Napoli believe that the numbers of this deal are excessive, too expensive.

“This is why at the moment there is still no green light. Napoli are still working on the deal, so let’s see what’s going to happen there with Nunez, because for sure, Napoli remain in conversations. Meanwhile, they have the other option, Lorenzo Lucca, still in their hands in case they can’t get Darwin Nunez.”

Liverpool right to demand what they feel is Nunez’s true value

Even if the Uruguayan were to push for an exit amid Liverpool’s well-documented links with several other strikers this summer, FSG are quite right to be forceful on their asking price for the 26-year-old, rather than being duped into selling him for far below what they believe to be his true value.

It seems inevitable that the Reds will incur a loss on Nunez whenever they do cash in on him, but if they could reap upwards of £60m from his sale, that’d still see them recoup almost all of their initial £64m outlay from three years ago.

That’d represent sound business from the Merseysiders, particularly with the striker’s reputation being hampered by him losing his place in Arne Slot’s preferred starting XI and the barrage of criticism he’s faced throughout his time in England.

Still, a tally of 40 goals in three seasons at Liverpool isn’t awful, and he’s at an age where the club are right to demand a sizeable buck for him. Even if he isn’t the most cold-blooded of finishers, his penchant for a clutch goal would make him a tremendous asset to any team.

The Reds currently hold the balance of power in this instance and have every right to demand what they believe Nunez to be worth. If Napoli can’t come near that valuation, they’ll simply have to focus their efforts on trying to land Lucca from Udinese instead.