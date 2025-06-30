Paul Joyce hints at double Liverpool exit with medical and major dilemma underway

(Anfield Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) (Paul Joyce photo via The Times)

Two members of Liverpool’s Premier League-winning squad could be set for significant changes this summer, according to a report from The Times’ Paul Joyce.

Joyce confirmed that Jarell Quansah is undergoing a medical with Bayer Leverkusen, with a deal that could reach £35 million – something Ben Jacobs has also reported.

The 22-year-old, who came through our academy and was trusted in early parts of last season, saw his opportunities fade in the second half of the campaign.

He started just once in the Premier League after February, slipping behind Ibou Konate and rarely featuring once the title was within reach.

Quansah’s potential move follows on from Caoimhin Kelleher’s £12.5m exit to Brentford, and will only fuel speculation that Leverkusen’s sale of Florian Wirtz to Liverpool for £116m may be financially offset by our outgoing deals.

Elliott, meanwhile, has just been named Player of the Tournament at the U21 Euros, but now faces a decision over his Liverpool future.

Despite being a boyhood Red and a fan favourite, the 22-year-old only played 360 Premier League minutes last season.

Joyce wrote that both “Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott… are resolving their own situations.”

He added: “Quansah was beginning a medical on Monday to finalise a move to Bayer Leverkusen that could be worth £35million, while Elliott must weigh up whether to leave Anfield, having been named player of the tournament.”

Elliott weighing up Liverpool exit after tournament success

The arrival of Florian Wirtz will only make the midfield and attacking pecking order tighter for Elliott.

Despite five goals and three assists across all competitions, the England U21 international may struggle for minutes under Arne Slot again next season.

For now, the Surrey-born midfielder is considering his options, with interest from Chelsea and Brighton already being reported.

Should Quansah complete his move, he would become the fourth player sold by Liverpool this summer, following Kelleher, Nat Phillips and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid for £10 million.

Quansah played 488 minutes of Premier League football last season, and will be hoping to revive his career at a Leverkusen side that finished second behind Bayern Munich.

