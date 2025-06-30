Ex-Man City coach targets Liverpool midfielder after Euro U21 masterclass – Paul Joyce

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Braga are preparing a summer move for Tyler Morton, as the Liverpool midfielder considers his options after another season with limited chances at Anfield.

The 22-year-old has long been admired inside the club since joining our academy at the age of seven, but with just 14 senior appearances to his name, it increasingly looks like a departure will suit all parties.

As reported by Paul Joyce in The Times, the Portuguese side are ready to “step up their interest” in Morton, who recently impressed for England at the U21 Euros.

Braga’s new boss Carlos Vicens – who previously worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City – has identified Morton as a target, with the club hopeful of securing Europa League football via the qualifying rounds.

The midfielder is said to be “eager for regular first-team football”, something that’s proven hard to come by for him under Arne Slot.

Morton missed out on Bayer Leverkusen loan switch

Morton’s last campaign was derailed by a shoulder injury, but he returned in time for the European Championships, shining in England’s 3-2 final win over Germany by assisting the winner with a pinpoint cross in extra time.

Before that, he had been denied a loan to Bayer Leverkusen last summer – the same club we’ve just signed Florian Wirtz from in a British-record deal and Jeremie Frimpong, as well as the imminent sale of Jarell Quansah.

Had Morton been allowed that move, perhaps his Anfield journey would look different now.

He also spent productive spells in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, though his role back with us last term never progressed beyond a squad player.

There’s further interest from Ajax, Club Bruges and West Ham United, with Ajax’s new head coach John Heitinga particularly notable, having worked with Morton last season.

With Liverpool having already signed Florian Wirtz, midfield competition is fierce and unlikely to ease.

Should Morton depart, it would follow a string of exits this summer that has already included Caoimhin Kelleher and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If a permanent deal can’t be agreed, another loan might be on the cards – though after the Leverkusen rejection, it’s no surprise the midfielder wants clarity this time around.

