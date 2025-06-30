Sky reporter: Luis Diaz ‘could leave’ Liverpool if one condition is met as European giants circle

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz was one of the standout players of Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph last season, but his future at the club seems far from certain.

The Colombian scored 13 times in the top flight and 17 goals in all competitions as he excelled under Arne Slot, though even with two years remaining on his contract, he’s been the subject of constant speculation in recent weeks.

Barcelona and Al-Hilal have both singled out the 28-year-old as a transfer target this summer, while reports from his homeland claimed that he and his representatives are unhappy with Anfield chiefs for apparently reneging on their word during talks over a possible new deal.

Bayern Munich now eyeing a move for Diaz

On Monday evening, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X with an update on Diaz, who’s now understood to be of strong interest to Bayern Munich.

The journalist claimed that the Bundesliga champions have added Liverpool’s number 7 to their shortlist, and although no talks have taken place between the two clubs, it’s claimed that the forward ‘could leave’ the Reds ‘if a suitable offer arrives’.

Plettenberg has also declared that the Merseysiders are ‘looking for a new winger’, in addition to the possible exit of the Colombia international.

Does Diaz stick or twist amid latest links with Liverpool exit?

Given the sheer volume of speculation surrounding Diaz, we suspect that many Liverpool fans won’t be overly concerned about Bayern’s reported interest in the player – for now.

Vincent Kompany already has a choice between Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman on the left flank at the Allianz Arena, so competition for a starting berth could be fierce, although the Colombian would be an upgrade on both of those in our view.

Should either of those leave Munich in the next couple of months, that could prompt the Bavarian giants to push harder for our number 7, who for all his goalscoring prowess may still feel that he’s not guaranteed a starting berth at Anfield.

Fellow left winger Cody Gakpo was also prolific last season, and club-record arrival Florian Wirtz is capable of playing out wide in addition to his primary role as an attacking midfielder, so that could be playing on Diaz’s mind.

His future appears to still be somewhat up in the air, but hopefully any contractual issues with Liverpool can be resolved and he’ll continue to weave his magic on Merseyside for another few years.