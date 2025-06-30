“Let’s see…” – Romano drops Andy Robertson update after collapse of Atletico Madrid move

Images via GIVEMESPORT on YouTube and Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It now looks certain that, contrary to recent rumours, Andy Robertson won’t be joining Atletico Madrid this summer.

Reports from Spain had claimed that personal terms were agreed on a prospective transfer from Liverpool to the LaLiga side, but that has now been taken off the table by Los Rojiblancos instead opting to sign Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta.

The Scotland captain will remain an LFC player for now and has exactly one year remaining on his current contract, so there’s still a major decision to be made in the coming months regarding his future.

What next for Robertson after proposed Atletico move fell through?

In an update for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has explained where things currently stand with Robertson and the Reds, to whom the 31-year-old is determined to remain fully respectful.

The Italian transfer guru outlined: “Andy Robertson – there was a possibility, a real possibility, for him to go to Atletico Madrid, but then Liverpool didn’t want the player to leave on a free transfer.

“Now let’s see what’s going to happen with more clubs interested. At the moment, the player himself has not decided what he wants to do, he never gave any final green light to Atletico, to respect Liverpool, and make his decision on the future very soon.”

Robertson will remain vital for Liverpool even with Kerkez’s arrival

Although the signing of Milos Kerkez leaves Arne Slot with a surplus of left-backs in his current squad, we imagine most LFC fans will be grateful that Robertson isn’t joining Atletico Madrid.

Of course, that move falling through doesn’t specifically mean that he won’t leave Liverpool in the next couple of months, but Romano’s update suggests that the Scot will think carefully about his immediate future before arriving at a decision as to whether he’ll stay or go.

He could be willing to remain at Anfield for next season and evaluate how much game-time he receives now that he has fresh competition for his place in the form of the Hungary international, before then deciding whether or not to seek a contract extension.

Even if this is to be Robertson’s final year with the Reds, his experience within the dressing room will be vital, particularly in helping newcomers like Kerkez and Florian Wirtz to adapt to the dynamics of the squad and the standards which’ll be consistently demanded.

The 31-year-old mightn’t start as regularly next term as he has done in recent years, but should he choose to stick around for another 12 months, he’ll continue to be a crucial presence at Liverpool.