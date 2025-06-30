Sport Bild claim Liverpool are chasing striker after his 22-goal season

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

A Bundesliga forward is reportedly attracting serious attention from Liverpool, with one outlet naming us as part of a four-way Premier League transfer tussle.

According to Sport Bild (via BBC Sport, subscription required for original), Hugo Ekitike is now wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal after an outstanding campaign in Germany.

The 23-year-old Frenchman netted 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, helping the Bundesliga side secure a third-place finish and Champions League football.

Ekitike has only been at Frankfurt since the 2023/24 winter window, having joined from Paris Saint-Germain.

The explosive forward has rapidly rebuilt his reputation after a difficult spell in Ligue 1, and his form in Germany is clearly not going unnoticed.

Frankfurt are expected to demand a fee in the region of €100m if they do decide to sell this summer.

The German publication’s claim is the latest indication that our recruitment team are eyeing an attacking addition, following increasing uncertainty around Darwin Nunez’s future.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan managed just five league goals last term and is now being linked with a move away from Anfield, including a possible deal with Napoli.

Slot has already signed Florian Wirtz in a record-breaking deal and the German’s arrival, along with continued links to Ekitike, suggests Liverpool are actively rebalancing our forward options.

The former PSG striker’s profile does match what we’ve seen under our new boss: fast, technical players with ability to link up with the midfield.

Ekitike operates centrally and has been widely reported as a transfer target for the Reds this summer, with Christian Falk also sharing our supposed interest in the player.

If the rumours are true, this would be a continuation of the club’s Bundesliga-focused rebuild, which has already seen us sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and Florian Wirtz for a British record fee.

Should Liverpool firm up their interest, fans will be watching closely to see whether the 23-year-old could become our new No.9 or simply increase depth ahead of a demanding season.

