Breaking: Liverpool history maker signs new contract at Anfield

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

While many footballers across the UK see their current contracts expire today, one talented youngster at Liverpool has just signed a new long-term deal with the club.

Richard Hughes will have two major contractual situations to sort out over the next 12 months in Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, both of whom see their existing deals expire on 30 June 2026, but one of their teammates has extended his commitment to the Reds for the foreseeable future.

Trey Nyoni signs new Liverpool contract

At 3pm this afternoon, LFC confirmed on their official website that Trey Nyoni has signed a new contract with the club.

It comes as the perfect birthday present for the teenage midfielder, who joined from Leicester City’s academy in 2023 and turns 18 today.

He made Liverpool history earlier this year when coming off the bench in the 3-2 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in January, which made him the youngest-ever player to feature for the Reds’ first team in Europe.

Nyoni was handed five senior appearances last season, with his full debut for LFC coming in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton towards the end of 2024 (Transfermarkt).

Nyoni will hope to impress during pre-season for Liverpool

Wow…18th birthday presents don’t come any better than signing a new long-term contract for one of the biggest clubs in world football!

It comes just eight months after Nyoni signed his first professional deal at Anfield, being rewarded for a series of impressive performances for the Reds’ underage teams and even making his senior debut against Southampton in the FA Cup at the tender age of 16 years and 243 days.

He’ll now be looking to make an impression on Arne Slot in pre-season, just as he did last year by scoring a thunderbolt of a goal in front of the Kop against Sevilla in a friendly.

Realistically we won’t see much of the 18-year-old in the Liverpool first team for another while yet, with the teenager likely to either continue his development with the under-21s and be given sporadic game-time in domestic cup games, or potentially going out on loan to gain invaluable senior exposure.

Nonetheless, it speaks volumes for how highly Nyoni is regarded at the club that he’s now penned a long-term deal at Anfield, and we can’t wait to see how he progresses over the next few months, having shown signs of tremendous promise with the first-team minutes that Slot has handed him so far for the Reds!