Mac Allister jokes about brutal response to Champions League humiliation

Alexis Mac Allister has opened up on the moment he was left chasing shadows in Paris – and what he told the man who embarrassed him.

The midfielder has recalled a tongue-in-cheek exchange with Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele during the Champions League last 16 first leg back in March.

Speaking on La Casa del Kun – Sergio Aguero’s ESPN and Disney+ show (via ESPN) – the 26-year-old relived a moment that will be all too familiar to anyone who’s played football against an electric winger.

“When we played away, five or ten minutes into the game, the guy was flying,” said our No.10.

“The ball was divided and I went with my foot open and he nutmegged me…”

Mac Allister admits he ‘wanted to kill him’ after cheeky nutmeg

The Frenchman didn’t just embarrass the Argentine – he rubbed it in.

“He left me and immediately the game stopped,” Mac Allister continued.

“He came to me and said: ‘Bro, don’t come so fast next time.’ That’s what he told me.”

The former Brighton and Boca Juniors midfielder’s reply?

“I told him, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll put it on your knee next time.’ The thing is, I never managed to catch him,” he laughed.

Having been seen publicly spending time with Ibou Konate, it appears the French pair are friends and it would have been interesting to see if there was any discussion about this moment in Paris.

While the Reds won that game 1-0, the eventual champions knocked us out at Anfield – ending our hopes of adding to last season’s Premier League triumph under Arne Slot.

Still, the World Cup winner saw the funny side of the moment.

“At the time I wanted to kill him, but those things are good, it’s not worth making so much of a fuss,” he said.

Mac Allister was also full of praise for PSG, managed by Luis Enrique, claiming, “They’re the best team in the world; they’re flying. They have everything: they’re very disciplined, they play well with the ball, they all run.”

Mac Allister name-checked another PSG star

He even name-checked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as their standout: “No.7, who played for Napoli, is a star.”

After several links to the Georgian winger over a possible Anfield transfer, he does very much feel like one that got away from the Reds.

