Liverpool may lose key duo with left-back logjam now causing major issue – Ornstein

Liverpool could be forced into making an unwanted sacrifice this summer as a tight squad quota and mounting uncertainty at left-back begins to cause problems.

According to David Ornstein in The Athletic, a non-homegrown limit of 17 players is placing serious pressure on squad decisions — with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both listed among the names most likely to leave.

Milos Kerkez’s arrival puts pressure on Robertson and Tsimikas

The report explains: “The lack of homegrown players means a limit of 17 non-homegrown players is allowed in a squad.

“That means at the very least one of the current players within the group will not make the squad, and among the most likely to leave are Federico Chiesa, Darwin Nunez and one of either Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas.”

Arne Slot has already strengthened the left-back position with the £40 million signing of Milos Kerkez, leaving Robertson and Tsimikas in direct competition with the new arrival for a place in the squad.

Arne Slot’s preference for a tight-knit group only intensifies the situation, with Ornstein adding: “Slot likes to work with a tight-knit squad and he can promote any of the under-21s to top up the numbers.”

Liverpool left-back decision looms amid Robertson uncertainty

A potential move to Atletico Madrid for the Scottish international was reported earlier in the summer but, as Ornstein notes, that deal has stalled and “UK sources expect Atleti to sign Atalanta’s Matteo Ruggeri” instead.

Robertson, who is currently on holiday, has just one year remaining on his contract and is “weighing up the future” as he awaits fresh interest.

Meanwhile, Tsimikas finds himself in limbo. Should the 30-year-old leave, he’d do so reluctantly.

“He’s keen to play more often next season,” Ornstein writes, “but leaving Liverpool, a club he has great affection for, will not be easy unless an attractive offer arrives.”

The Greek Scouser has been public with his love for the club and desire to fight for his place and it’s the captain of Scotland who is mulling over whether to battle for his spot or look for pastures new.

Whether Tsimikas remains as a back-up to Kerkez, or Robertson competes for a starting role, Liverpool’s next left-back decision could shape much of our remaining summer business.

