Bundesliga giants make ‘concrete approach’ to Liverpool ace who’s ‘open to a move’ – report

Luis Diaz is ‘open to a move away from Liverpool’ this summer and has received a ‘concrete approach’ from Bayern Munich in recent days.

That’s according to German outlet SportsBild (via @DaveOCKOP on X) who claim that ‘things are getting serious’ between the Bundesliga champions and the Colombia international.

The 28-year-old is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2027 and is also attracting interest from Barcelona and Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl is believed to be leading negotiations on behalf of the Munich-based outfit with some reports suggesting Diaz’s entourage are not happy with Liverpool in regards to contract and transfer negotiations.

The former FC Porto man scored 17 goals and registered eight assists for Arne Slot’s side (across all competitions) and remains a very important player for the Reds.

To lose him would be a major blow, and a top-quality winger would definitely need to come in to replace him, but it remains to be seen what will happen during the remainder of the window.

The Premier League champions would reportedly be holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £100m if our No.7 was to head anywhere this summer – and that could be enough to warn off any transfer interest.

Liverpool are believed to have turned down an approach for Diaz from Barcelona last month and remain interested in continuing negotiations about a fresh deal despite there being no signs of any breakthrough as things stand.

Although we’ve strengthened our depth in attack with the big-money signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, we don’t want to see the Colombian going anywhere this summer – unless the subsequent transfer fee would allow us to bring in a player of similar quality.

