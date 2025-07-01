Liverpool face key decision with Nunez future now holding up striker deal: Ornstein

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s ability to bring in a new centre-forward is currently being held up by uncertainty over the future of Darwin Nunez, according to The Athletic.

The Uruguayan’s name was listed alongside two other potential outgoings in David Ornstein’s latest Transfer DealSheet column, with Federico Chiesa and one of either Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas also flagged as players who could miss out on a spot in Arne Slot’s new-look squad.

Nunez might not be the only Liverpool player to depart

“That means at the very least one of the current players within the group will not make the squad,” Ornstein explained, adding: “Among the most likely to leave are Federico Chiesa, Darwin Nunez and one of either Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas.”

He went on to clarify that “recruiting a new centre-forward will depend on whether Nunez is sold,” confirming what many of us have already suspected – our No.9’s time on Merseyside could be drawing to a close.

Napoli interest yet to turn into a deal for Nunez

Napoli remain keen on the 25-year-old but, per the same report, “have been unable to agree on the fee.”

With Liverpool having paid £64m up front for the forward in 2022, and clauses related to appearances and goals still reportedly in play, the club may be trying to limit their financial loss.

Nunez’s inconsistent output has already seen him lose the trust of our head coach, with many fans already questioning whether he’s capable of leading the line long-term.

Slot opted not to start him in the majority of games during the title run-in and, crucially, protected the club from triggering a potential £5m clause by not allowing him to reach 50 Premier League starts last term.

If the Napoli interest cools and Liverpool fail to generate the funds needed, it could delay any potential move for a new striker – something fans may see as vital this summer.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz to bolster the attack this summer, while Luis Diaz’s future remains under scrutiny amid continued links to Barcelona and Saudi Arabia.

Ornstein’s latest claims offer perhaps the clearest indication yet that, while changes are coming, some depend on dominoes falling first.

