Exciting Liverpool prospect turns down fresh contract in favour of switch to PL rival – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to lose the services of exciting young midfielder Isaac Moran after the teenager turned down a fresh contract offer from the Reds.

The England youth international, who has featured for the U18s side despite being just 16 years of age, is believed to be closing in on a move to Newcastle United, according to Mail Sport’s Craig Hope (via his page on X).

Moran has captained his country on numerous occasions and appears to now be ready for a fresh challenge in the North East despite being a boyhood Red.

The move has been described as a ‘great coup’ by Lewis Bower, who provides independent coverage of Liverpool’s Academy, with the versatile youngster being labelled as an ‘expansive passer’ who’s capable of operating in defence and midfield.

It will be a blow to lose a young talent who is showing extreme potential but we wish the player all the best for the future.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot has been busy strengthening his senior squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have both joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen while Milos Kerkez has also made the switch to Merseyside following a brilliant campaign with Bournemouth on the south coast.

It remains to be seen what further business will be completed by the Premier League champions this summer, both in and out, but we have faith in the right deals being struck!

🚨 Exclusive: Newcastle set to pull off coup by signing Isaac Moran after 16-yr-old turned down Liverpool contract offer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Midfielder has captained England at youth level #nufc #lfc ➡️ More in @MailSport Transfer Confidential… https://t.co/Al4swSoUJU pic.twitter.com/gADOPnyyVj — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) July 1, 2025