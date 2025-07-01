Liverpool potentially handed massive Marc Guehi boost as £47m transfer agreement is struck

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Marc Guehi could be significantly boosted by events from elsewhere potentially triggering a domino effect.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that the Crystal Palace defender is ‘at the top of the list’ for Richard Hughes this summer, with ‘advanced talks’ now set to take place as the Reds seek to ‘close the deal’.

The possibility of Ben Doak being offered to the Eagles (who were interested in signing him in January) as parrt of a prospective deal has been mooted, although it’s a different incoming at Selhurst Park which could help to move the dial towards the England international joining the Premier League champions.

Liverpool receive Marc Guehi transfer boost

On Tuesday morning, Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that the FA Cup holders have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon on a fee of €55m (£47.2m) for centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

The Primeira Liga champions are reportedly willing to concede ground on the defender’s €80m (£68.6m) release clause, with the 21-year-old understood to be excited about his impending move to south London.

In a further boost for Liverpool, the report also claims that Guehi has told Palace that he doesn’t wish to renew his contract with the club, which is now into its final year.

Encouraging signs for Liverpool as they seek to land Guehi

These developments could come as highly encouraging news for the Merseysiders as they seek to offset the loss of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, with that transfer set to become official in the coming days.

With the Selhurst Park hierarchy seemingly being told that the 24-year-old won’t sign a new contract, the probable acquisition of Diomande may suggest that they’re covering off the growing possibility of losing the FA Cup-winning captain this summer.

Guehi’s contractual situation could also help to accelerate a sale in the current transfer window, so that Palace will stave off the risk of losing him for free in 2026 if they can’t agree a new deal before then.

Liverpool would obviously still have to present a satisfactory offer to the Eagles if they’re to sign the England defender, and a £45m asking price indicates the outlay which’d be required in order to secure him, but such a figure could be well worth it if it ensures that one homegrown centre-back is immediately replaced by another.

If the south Londoners can finalise a move for Diomande, that could make them more amenable to cashing in on their number 6 in the knowledge that his sale would already be covered off by the Ivorian’s arrival.

The pieces may just be beginning to fall nicely into place for the Premier League champions…