How to buy tickets for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the Community Shield

(Photos by Carl Recine, Catherine Ivill & Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Crystal Palace are set to face off in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

BUY LIVERPOOL V CRYSTAL PALACE TICKETS FOR THE COMMUNITY SHIELD HERE

It will be the first time the Eagles make an appearance in the traditional fixture, with Arne Slot’s outfit having secured the trophy on 16 previous occasions.

The Merseysiders last got their hands on the Community Shield in 2022 when Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Manchester City 3-1, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Oliver Glasner’s men secured a place in the clash after beating the Sky Blues in the FA Cup final last term.

How to buy tickets for Liverpool v Crystal Palace?

The official Wembley Stadium website has already confirmed that tickets will be sold directly via the clubs involved in the fixture in question.

So, with that in mind, fans will be able to access tickets via each club’s website (a club membership will be required) a few weeks before the game. Alternatively, hospitality options are also available to the public to guarantee a particular spot in the stand, plus private bar and food options.

BUY LIVERPOOL V CRYSTAL PALACE TICKETS HERE

Fans can also find tickets for our upcoming Community Shield encounter here with livefootballtickets.com well ahead of time.

The website offers a wide variety of tickets at a range of prices, from £179.32 to £2,600.

Marc Guehi’s transfer future could add spice to the occasion

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has a big decision on his hands.

Liverpool are understood to be seriously keen on the Englishman. However, a move is thought to be contingent on the Eagles lowering their asking price.

That said, the club’s reported activity in the market would certainly suggest that the Premier League side is preparing for the seemingly inevitable exit of their biggest defensive asset.

Ousmane Diomande is allegedly set to be snapped up from Sporting Lisbon, which would free Palace to part ways with Guehi.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is thought to have a number of options on his shortlist. However, the Reds are prepared to advance talks to snap up the England international following Jarell Quansah’s departure.

If Marc Guehi arrives before the two sides meet at Wembley on August 10, it’s sure to add some extra spice to the fixture.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile