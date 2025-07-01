Sky Sports drop massive Liverpool transfer update as Richard Hughes looking to close another deal

The transfer dominoes are falling, and Liverpool look set to be one of the beneficiaries this week.

Crystal Palace are, according to reports from Portuguese outlet A Bola, closing in on the signing of Ousmane Diomande.

The allegedly impending arrival of the Sporting Lisbon centre-back more than likely prefaces the exit of the Eagles’ top defender, Marc Guehi amid heavy Anfield links.

The Englishman’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool have a Premier League market opportunity in Marc Guehi

There’s no question that there is an opportunity to exploit in the Palace centre-half. The question for Liverpool, of course, was always going to be one of price.

The FA Cup winners are understood to value the footballer around the £40m-45m mark – a figure beyond the £30m-35m range we’re likely to be willing to negotiate around.

Still, it would seem there is optimism around getting a deal done, with Liverpool having opened a fresh round of talks over the signing of Guehi this week.

Further to that point, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that we’re in ‘advanced talks’ for the 24-year-old.

🚨🔴 Understand Marc #Guehi is now at the top of the list for Liverpool! Advanced talks are taking place between #LFC and the 24 y/o centre-back, with Liverpool trying to close the deal. England international remains under contract with Crystal Palace until 2027. @SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/9lVtH1FDrp — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 1, 2025

Should Diomande be indeed set to arrive at Selhurst Park, it would seem likely that Crystal Palace are now willing to get closer to Liverpool’s perspective on the deal.

Ousmane Diomande arrival signals Guehi exit from Crystal Palace

The report coming from A Bola likewise speculates that the Sporting star’s potential transfer likewise hints at Palace wanting to make use of their final chance to secure Guehi’s value.

By all accounts, the defender is keen to move on ahead of his contract expiring in a year’s time. And why wouldn’t a switch to the Premier League champions appeal?

Well, there is the barrier posed by Virgil van Dijk’s general first-choice partner, Ibrahima Konate. However, it remains to be seen whether the French centre-half – also on an expiring contract – is prepared to put pen to paper to extend his terms at Anfield.

In which case, Marc Guehi has an opportunity to compete for first-team minutes with the English champions.

It’s an opportunity that won’t come around often!

