PL side showing interest in £15m-rated Liverpool midfielder who’s had ‘very tough’ campaign

Liverpool are bracing themselves for an offer for young midfielder Tyler Morton this summer.

The Wirral-born talent, who was a part of the young Three Lions squad that won the U21 European Championships in Slovakia recently, made just six appearances for Arne Slot’s side this term (across all competitions).

He failed to play a single minute in the Premier League as the Reds lifted their 20th league title and openly admitted in an interview earlier this year that ‘it’s been the toughest season mentally for me’.

The 22-year-old has looked very assured whenever called up to the senior side but with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and new signing Florian Wirtz all operating in a similar area of the pitch to Morton – his game time looks like it will continue to be limited.

Mail Sport’s Simon Jones, via an update from @TheAnfieldTalk on X, claims the Academy graduate is valued at £15m and is of interest to fellow Premier League side West Ham United.

Portuguese side Barge are also interested in the central midfielder who has had previous loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

The Athletic’s James Pearce has recently named Morton as one of three Liverpool players who are expected to leave in search for a fresh challenge ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Our No.80 is seeing players of a similar age at Liverpool such as Jarell Quansah (22), Conor Bradley (21) and Harvey Elliott (22) receiving much more playing time than himself and may therefore decide now is the time to move away from his boyhood club.

Check the update below: