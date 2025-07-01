Journalist hints at more ‘outstanding’ transfer business to come for Liverpool this summer

Picture via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s summer transfer business has been described as “outstanding” by one of the country’s most respected football writers.

Chief football writer Phil McNulty, via BBC Sport, was asked for his verdict on the Reds’ summer rebuild – and singled Florian Wirtz for special praise.

The German playmaker, who cost a British-record £116 million from Bayer Leverkusen, was described as “an outstanding player who was wanted by some of Europe’s top clubs”.

McNulty, responding to a question from a Liverpool fan, added: “No wonder you’re enjoying it. It has been outstanding so far.”

That’s exactly the kind of verdict supporters will be hoping becomes the norm over the coming months, as we look to defend our Premier League title under Arne Slot heading into his second season in charge.

Wirtz arrives on the back of consecutive Bundesliga Player of the Year awards and a 31-goal contribution season for Leverkusen.

Along with Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez – who were brought in to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and provide cover for Andy Robertson respectively – the 22-year-old playmaker represents a clear upgrade in quality and depth.

Liverpool fans should expect further transfer activity

McNulty also hinted that we could still be active in the market, noting: “There may be further additions, perhaps in central defence and at striker, depending on departures.”

Whilst Marc Guehi seems to be the most popular name in the hunt for a new central defender, David Ornstein provided another Premier League defender who the Reds are said to be interested in.

The striking arrival seems to depend on a possible departure for Darwin Nunez too, though this is a transfer that would likely not surprise too many.

While it’s tempting to look at Wirtz’s fee and raise an eyebrow, the context makes it clear this was a necessary step to stay ahead.

Liverpool have already signed the German in a move that set new financial benchmarks but also fits our evolving tactical identity under the former Feyenoord coach.

Florian Wirtz’s arrival will have ripple effect across LFC squad

It’s no coincidence that Harvey Elliott is believed to be growing concerned about his minutes this coming season.

Wirtz was heavily linked with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City before his unveiling at Kirkby.

This is the kind of deal that shows we can beat Europe’s biggest clubs to the continent’s most exciting talents – and that, in itself, should be frightening for our rivals.

Frimpong’s arrival and Wirtz’s role now give even more clarity on how our system is changing.

With a striker and centre-back still on the wishlist, this rebuild might not even be finished yet.

