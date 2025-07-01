Guehi alternative: Liverpool ‘admire’ another Premier League defender – Ornstein

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

A new defender has entered the picture in Liverpool’s centre-back search this summer – but it seems we may already be forced to look elsewhere.

According to David Ornstein in The Athletic’s Transfer DealSheet, Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is a player we admire, although his valuation could force us to pivot.

“Liverpool need to recruit a new centre-half with the imminent exit of Quansah and are looking at a number of candidates,” Ornstein explained.

“As reported last week, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is a player under consideration, but with just one year remaining on his contract, Liverpool will only firm up their interest if the price is right.

“Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is admired but is likely to be too expensive, so sporting director Richard Hughes is looking at other young centre-halves.”

The Brazilian made 39 appearances for Forest in all competitions last term and missed just one match through injury.

He’s been previously linked with us by CaughtOffside, and it’s no surprise his profile is appealing to our new-look recruitment team after such a durable, composed campaign in a strong defensive side.

Guehi and Murillo both named in Liverpool defensive shortlist

With Jarell Quansah said to have already had his Bayer Leverkusen medical, there’s a growing expectation that we’ll enter the market aggressively for a defender who can immediately compete with Ibou Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Whether that’s the Crystal Palace captain or a Premier League-proven name like Murillo, much will depend on the numbers involved.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz in a record-breaking £116m deal this summer, while Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have strengthened both flanks.

Another addition in the backline would be consistent with our approach under Arne Slot, who values depth and tactical versatility across the defensive line.

But if Forest are holding out for a large fee, then Hughes may quickly move on to cheaper, more viable alternatives.

