‘I can tell you…’ – Romano advises Liverpool fans to ‘get ready’ as Marc Guehi update shared

Image via Alex Broadway/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi is set to intensify in the coming days, with Fabrizio Romano providing an overnight update on the Crystal Palace defender.

The 24-year-old is understood to be foremost on the Reds’ transfer wish list (Florian Plettenberg), and the Eagles have reportedly agreed a fee with Sporting Lisbon to sign Ousmane Diomande as they seemingly try to cover off the prospective departure of the man who captained them to FA Cup glory at Wembley in May.

Portuguese outlet A Bola also claimed that the England international has no intention of extending his contract at Selhurst Park, which now has just 12 months remaining, and that line was repeated by the Italian transfer guru.

Romano: Liverpool set to present their plans for Guehi this week

Romano posted an update on Guehi on his eponymous YouTube channel in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and he’s expecting Liverpool to make progress on their pursuit of the player in the coming days by presenting a detailed proposal on how he’ll fit into Arne Slot’s plans.

He outlined: “Liverpool will sign a defender this summer, and one of the players they’re seriously considering remains Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace. For Marc Guehi the conversations continue, and this week there will be more, so get ready for more contacts between Liverpool, the camp of the player and Crystal Palace.

“The conversations are ongoing. The player is really appreciated by Liverpool. It’s also true that Marc Guehi wants a guarantee of playing time, but Liverpool are speaking to the player’s camp. They’re presenting their vision, their idea, their plans, so let’s see what happens there. For sure, Marc Guehi remains a strong target for Liverpool.

“Also, I can tell you that Marc Guehi is not going to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace. It’s a big opportunity for Palace to sell the player this summer and not to lose him on a free in 2026; and for Liverpool there’s a chance to attack the situation and get the player for a good transfer fee. Marc Guehi remains one of the main names – not the only one – on the list at Liverpool.”

Liverpool could yet satisfy Guehi’s appetite for regular game-time

Palace’s impending move for Diomande and the apparent unwillingness of Guehi to seek a contract extension would appear to point towards a summer exit for the latter, so can Liverpool be the club to take advantage of that situation?

Ironically, the 24-year-old could yet be the beneficiary of a similar situation at Anfield regarding Ibrahima Konate, another centre-back who’s into the final 12 months of his current deal and who appears to be far away from a resolution on that front.

Just as the Eagles might play the percentages and take the money for the England defender while they still can, FSG may yet do the same for our number 5 this summer if it becomes clear that an agreement on a new contract won’t be struck.

Obviously we don’t want to lose the Frenchman, especially when Liverpool’s centre-back options will be shorn of Jarell Quansah once he completes his move to Bayer Leverkusen, but his exit would be a lot easier to absorb if it accompanies the arrival of Guehi as an immediate replacement.

Even if Konate stays, the need for squad rotation and the possibility of injuries to our current options should enable the Palace defender to enjoy plenty of game-time at Anfield if the Premier League champions are to sign him, and the carrot of Champions League football will no doubt be dangled in front of him.

Hopefully we’ll see discernible progress in this transfer pursuit over the coming days as the Richard Hughes-led summer revolution continues apace!