Leipzig decision on Xavi Simons could trigger shock Liverpool move: Ornstein

Harvey Elliott’s uncertain Liverpool future has taken another twist, with a Dutch international’s request to leave his club potentially impacting a move.

RB Leipzig are reportedly weighing up a swoop for the 22-year-old, but David Ornstein, writing in The Athletic’s Transfer DealSheet, has made clear that any move is likely to hinge on Xavi Simons.

Xavi Simons has been linked to Liverpool in the past

According to Ornstein, “RB Leipzig are among the clubs interested in Elliott.

“It is not clear whether Leipzig would be pursuing a loan or a permanent move, but any offer would be contingent upon sales taking place first, including of midfielder Xavi Simons, who has asked to leave the club.”

Simons is a name known to many Liverpool fans, with reports suggesting Jurgen Klopp attempted to lure the player to Anfield during his reign as our boss.

The attacking midfielder scored 11 goals and provided 8 assists in 33 games last season for the Bundesliga outfit.

He’s a Netherlands international, just like Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Jeremie Frimpong and Arne Slot.

Leipzig links to Elliott may grow stronger if Simons is sold

While there is no suggestion Liverpool would move for Simons themselves, the domino effect of his departure could be felt at Anfield.

Elliott has grown frustrated under our head coach, with minutes proving hard to come by. His total of just 360 minutes in the Premier League last season highlighted a diminishing role following Slot’s arrival.

Liverpool’s record signing of Florian Wirtz only adds further competition in the attacking midfield area, and Elliott is said to be open to a move that would reignite his career.

Leipzig, a side known for developing young talent, would represent a logical step if they can secure funds from Simons’ departure.

It seems we’ve set our price for the England U21 star, Ornstein suggesting we are seeking an offer of either £40m with a buyback option, or £50m+ without one.

Elliott, a boyhood Red, may not be desperate to leave, but after five goals and three assists in limited minutes last season, the interest is only natural.

This is a story that may evolve quickly once Leipzig resolve the Simons situation.

