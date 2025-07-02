Anfield insider warns of major Anfield work required with tight deadline looming

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Anfield is in need of major restoration after summer concerts left the pitch looking battered and the air filled with an unpleasant smell, according to an image shared by an insider.

A photograph posted on X by @Karenward1957 showed the stadium turf in a dire state, with large patches of the pitch appearing flattened and discoloured following headline gigs from Bruce Springsteen, Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey.

The image also captured the current Nike swoosh branding still embedded into the seating at the Anfield Road End – a detail that will soon need replacing, with Liverpool’s new kit deal with Adidas officially beginning on 1 August.

“So it begins,” wrote the user alongside the image. “Two weeks time and you wouldn’t even know we’ve had concerts. It stinks at the minute tho.”

The pitch will need to be completely relaid and the seating reconfigured ahead of our return to Anfield on 4 August, when we take on Athletic Club in a pre-season double-header at home.

Major Anfield clean-up begins as Liverpool prepare for pre-season

The timeline for this transformation is tight.

With just a month until our next home appearance, ground staff will have to work around the clock to restore the surface to Premier League standards and scrub all remaining Nike branding from view.

We also have the confirmed news that a new club store will be ready by 1 August too, which is another big improvement coming to the stadium.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz, and fans will hope to see the £116m German midfielder in action on a pristine surface, not one bearing the scars of a summer of music.

With names like Marc Guehi being touted as our next signing, it’s clear that our owners are going to be spending a lot this summer on all areas of the club.

Arne Slot prepares for a new era at Anfield

This latest update comes as further signs of the club’s evolving image under Arne Slot, who oversaw a Premier League title in his first season and now guides us into a new commercial chapter with Adidas.

The disrepair, however, has sparked concern about how much work is needed in so little time.

It’s safe to say we have full trust in those in charge of this operation that when supporters arrive at the stadium for our curtain raiser in pre-season, the pitch will look great, the seats will be sorted and the only smell will be anticipation for what could be another memorable campaign.

You can view the image of Anfield via @Karenward1957 on X:

So it begins , two weeks time and you wouldnt even know weve had concerts . it stinks at the minute tho pic.twitter.com/nyxBpMHCc9 — Karen# (@Karenward1957) July 1, 2025

