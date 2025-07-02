Arne Slot targets Premier League defender who outperforms 97% of rivals – BBC Sport

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are tracking a Premier League defender whose elite numbers have caught the eye of Arne Slot as the Dutchman looks to reshape our backline.

That’s according to BBC Sport journalist Karan Vinod, who reports that we’re “monitoring Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi ahead of a potential summer move.”

The 24-year-old has become one of the league’s most consistent defenders and boasts a statistical profile that makes him a clear fit for Slot’s system.

Using Opta data via FBref, the outlet outlined how Guehi ranks in the 97th percentile for passes blocked in the Premier League – a key attribute for defenders in our high-pressing, front-foot style.

That figure means Guehi outperformed 97% of other defenders in that category, underlining his positional awareness and proactive reading of the game.

With Fabrizio Romano providing the latest on our pursuit of the Crystal Palace captain, if we are to secure his signature then it would be a positive addition.

With Ibou Konate and Joe Gomez’s injury record an ongoing concern and Jarrell Quansah set to be heading to Bayer Leverkusen, reinforcement in central defence is not just desirable – it’s a necessity.

Defensive stats reveal why Guehi is on our radar

The England international also scores well in dribble challenges and tackles won, crucial metrics for defenders exposed to one-on-one situations in a high line.

BBC Sport adds that his “composure under pressure” is another standout trait, with very few errors leading to shots or goals – something that should appeal to our head coach, who demands calm decision-making at the back.

While his aerial duel numbers may appear weaker, context is important here. Palace’s compact shape skews the comparison with Liverpool’s more expansive defensive structure.

Crucially, Guehi’s intelligence in choosing when to engage often makes up for any perceived shortcomings in physical dominance.

Marc Guehi’s stats are impressive

With Liverpool already signing Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, attention now shifts to bolstering the spine of the team – and Guehi’s blend of Premier League experience and statistical consistency makes him an ideal candidate.

As BBC Sport explain, “defensive reinforcements are firmly on the agenda” – and Guehi may well be next through the door.

