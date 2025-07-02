Liverpool coaching exit could spell the end for Alisson

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially confirmed the departure of Claudio Taffarel, in a surprise move that could have serious implications for our No.1 goalkeeper.

The Brazilian icon, who joined the Reds’ coaching staff back in 2021 under Jurgen Klopp, was initially seen as a specialist appointment to help support Alisson Becker.

His exit, announced via liverpoolfc.com, marks the end of a successful stint at the AXA Training Centre, with Taffarel playing a part in trophy wins across both domestic cups and the Premier League during his time in the dugout.

It also leaves a noticeable gap in the squad’s Brazilian connection – one that could become more significant as Alisson approaches the final two years of his current deal.

Taffarel exit could open the door to change in goal

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, John Achterberg, who also left the club recently, hinted at just how important Taffarel was to Liverpool’s No.1.

“They were smart to at least keep Taffarel,” Achterberg said last summer.

“If they would also change Taffarel, they probably would have told Ali to find a new club basically.”

That quote now looks particularly significant, with Taffarel’s departure potentially signalling a shift in the goalkeeper department under our Dutch boss.

Slot is building his own goalkeeper department at Liverpool

Arne Slot is clearly making the backroom team his own, and with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive at Anfield for the first time, there could be a major decision coming soon.

Alisson is still considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but Liverpool’s strategy so far this summer suggests we’re not afraid of making tough calls – just ask those monitoring the Jarell Quansah transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.

It’s worth remembering that Taffarel will now work with Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazilian national team, keeping a close link to Alisson alive despite leaving Merseyside.

But if Liverpool are ready to reshape the future in goal, the loss of the 1994 World Cup winner could be a clear sign that things are about to change.

With the club already adding Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia and Freddie Woodman from Preston, another shift between the sticks might not be far away.

