Exclusive: Clear favourite emerges in Liverpool striker search as Reds also consider swap deal

(Photos by Alex Grimm, George Wood and Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

With Liverpool having reportedly narrowed down their search for a new centre-forward to three candidates, one of those has now emerged as the ‘best fit’ for Arne Slot’s side.

Earlier this week, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claimed (via X) that Anfield chiefs are focusing their efforts on procuring one of Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak or Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, with ‘thorough checks’ carried out on each of those players.

From that shortlisted trio, a clear favourite has seemingly been identified, with the other two being classified as ‘Plan B’.

Ekitike considered to be the best fit for Liverpool

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, Arne Slot is looking for a centre-forward with pace who can also press and is adept at link-up play.

Ekitike has been identified as the best fit for that profile, and while Liverpool would need to sell players first before they can commit to Eintracht Frankfurt’s asking price of between €85m and €100m (£73m-£85.9m), the 23-year-old is prepared to be patient.

Isak had initially been regarded as Plan A for Liverpool, but there’s a realisation that it’d be extremely difficult to sign him his summer, with Newcastle not planning to consider any offers of less than £150m for the Swede.

Meanwhile, the Reds have explored the possibility of an exchange deal for Osimhen, having offered Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and a £17m swap package to Napoli for the Nigerian. That proposal is currently being evaluated by the Serie A champions, with negotiations continuing on additional cash demands.

Why would Ekitike seem to be the ideal option for Liverpool?

One recurring theme throughout Liverpool’s incoming transfer business in recent years is that, rather than simply going for the low-hanging fruit, FSG have leaned towards signing players who’ve been objectively identified as the best fit for either Jurgen Klopp or Slot.

That could duly see them eschew a megabucks move for Isak by instead pursuing the seemingly more attainable Ekitike, particularly if he’s considered to be the most compatible of the shortlisted trio for the current Reds side.

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest that the Frenchman would be the ideal option for Slot’s desired template of a centre-forward who’ll also put in the hard yards out of possession.

As per FBref, he ranked above Isak last season for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (3.55 to 3.01), made more tackles and interceptions (23 to 15), had more touches in the midfield third (430 to 386) and recorded more ball recoveries (87 to 55).

In our view, an outright deal for Ekitike in the £75m-£80m bracket would be far preferable to trading Nunez and Chiesa (plus £17m) for Osimhen. As ever, though, we have full faith in Richard Hughes to make the decision which’d be best for Liverpool.