Image emerges of long-awaited Liverpool arrival as goalkeeper travels to Merseyside

Liverpool fans have been given their first glimpse of a long-anticipated arrival — and it’s finally happening.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Giorgi Mamardashvili is now travelling to Merseyside after spending the 2024/25 season at Valencia.

Posting to his X account, Romano shared a photo of the Georgian goalkeeper and his agent Levan Seturidze aboard a private jet, captioned: “🚨✈️ Giorgi Mamardashvili and his agent Levan Seturidze, on their way to Liverpool. New addition for Arne Slot. 🛑🇬🇪”

The same image was originally shared by Mamardashvili himself on his official account @Mamardashvili25, marking the first time fans have seen him in transit to begin life as a Red.

The 24-year-old was signed from Valencia for £25m plus £4m in add-ons last summer (via The Athletic), but remained with the La Liga side for the duration of the campaign.

Now expected to serve as Alisson Becker’s No.2 for the coming season, Mamardashvili will report for duty alongside the rest of the squad when Arne Slot’s second pre-season as Liverpool head coach begins.

Slot’s summer squad changes continue to take shape

Mamardashvili is one of several arrivals who will meet their new teammates for the first time this summer.

The 6’6” shot-stopper impressed across 2024/25 with Valencia, earning plaudits for his commanding presence and distribution — areas the club clearly identified as priorities in a post-Kelleher setup.

Slot has already brought in Freddie Woodman on a free transfer from Preston and Armin Pecsi, a 20-year-old from Puskas Akademia, further reinforcing the goalkeeping group.

With Caoimhin Kelleher sold to Brentford, Vitezslav Jaros heading to Ajax and Harvey Davies heading to Crawley Town on loan, the arrival of Mamardashvili marks a key moment in the club’s long-term planning between the sticks.

The goalkeeper department has changed a lot this summer

With Claudio Taffarel leaving the club, Alisson’s future has come under some speculation and that is bad news for everyone – except our new Georgian stopper.

Our new goalkeeper coach has already been confirmed and this has been a transitional summer already, with this area of the pitch changing more than anywhere else.

And with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez already unveiled, Liverpool’s summer rebuild is already well underway.

Mamardashvili’s arrival adds another layer of depth to a squad aiming to defend the Premier League title in 2025/26.

You can view the image of Mamardashvili via his X account:

