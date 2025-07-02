Quansah confirmed and Romano shares all hidden details of the move

Picture via @bayer04_en on X

Liverpool have finalised the permanent transfer of academy graduate Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal that could rise to £35 million – and it includes a crucial clause that may shape our long-term defensive plans.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who made 58 appearances for us after rising through the ranks from the age of five, departs Anfield just months after lifting the Premier League title under Arne Slot.

As confirmed by liverpoolfc.com, Quansah has completed his switch to the Bundesliga side after playing 25 times last season, including 13 league matches during our title-winning campaign.

How much money will Liverpool receive for Quansah?

His sale to Erik ten Hag’s side will see us bank an initial £30 million with a further £5 million in potential add-ons.

However, as detailed by Fabrizio Romano on X, the terms include a buy-back clause starting from €60 million, which can be activated from 2027 – a move that suggests we’re not closing the door on Quansah’s Anfield future just yet.

“Official, confirmed. Jarell Quansah leaves Liverpool and joins Bayer Leverkusen on permanent deal,” Romano posted.

“£30m initial fee to Liverpool. £5m add-ons. Buy back clause starting from €60m plus add-ons. Buy back clause available from 2027.”

This structure of a buy-back clause seems to be what we’re trying to also engineer for a potential sale of Harvey Elliott, showcasing our faith in players that are only departing due to the immense quality in our squad.

Quansah is a Liverpool academy success story

The Warrington-born defender played a major role in both Jurgen Klopp’s final season and Slot’s debut campaign, famously featuring in our Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea and scoring against Union SG, Aston Villa and Wolves.

With Ibou Konate ahead in the pecking order and Liverpool already monitoring Marc Guehi as a possible centre-back reinforcement, this move opens up space and funds for further strengthening.

Quansah’s exit follows Caoimhin Kelleher’s transfer to Brentford, another deal believed to have been partly shaped by Leverkusen’s interest in Florian Wirtz, who joined us for a club-record £116 million this summer.

The 22-year-old leaves with a Premier League winner’s medal and a legacy as one of the latest Academy graduates to make a real impact before moving on.

We wish him all the best – and with that clause in place, this may not be the last we see of him in a red shirt.

