“Once a Red” – Quansah sends emotional Liverpool goodbye after 17-year journey

A now former Liverpool defender has shared an emotional farewell after bringing his 17-year association with the club to an end.

Jarell Quansah has completed a permanent transfer to Bayer Leverkusen and posted a heartfelt message to supporters, teammates and staff via his Instagram account.

The 22-year-old joined the Reds at just five years old and worked his way through the ranks before making his senior debut in 2023.

“From the moment I walked through the doors of the Academy at 5 years old, I dreamed of one day wearing the Liverpool shirt at Anfield,” Quansah wrote.

“17 years later, I can now say I have lived that dream.”

The England Under-21 international departs Anfield with 58 senior appearances under his belt, having made 25 of those last season as we stormed to the Premier League title.

The centre-back also featured in cup competitions and was part of the squad that lifted the Carabao Cup under Jurgen Klopp, though he saw his league minutes drop significantly in place of Ibou Konate.

In a classy video compilation of his Reds highlights, the Warrington-born defender thanked everyone at the club who helped him on his journey.

“To the staff, the coaches, and everyone behind the scenes, your belief and dedication have always been a constant source of motivation,” he said.

“You have helped me grow not only as a footballer, but as a person as well.”

Quansah is the latest exit in what’s already become a summer of change at Liverpool.

His £30m move to Bayer Leverkusen follows the arrival of Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong at Anfield, with the duo heading in the opposite direction to the Euro U21 winner.

It’s also worth noting that Quansah’s deal includes a buyback clause, giving us an opportunity to re-sign him from 2027 for a fixed fee starting at €60m.

The centre-back ended his farewell message with: “Liverpool will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s not just a club — it’s a family!

“This is goodbye for now, but I’ll always be watching — once a Red, always a Red.”

Virgil van Dijk replied with a simple 👏 emoji, while Conor Bradley commented, “All the best brother! Been some journey 🥹❤️”.

Leverkusen’s newest defender may now be gone — but it’s clear his heart is still very much Red.

You can view Quansah’s goodbye post via his Instagram account:

