Liverpool eye Scandinavian recruitment move as new backroom addition surfaces – report

Liverpool are targeting a key recruitment addition from Scandinavia as part of ongoing efforts to expand our scouting reach across Europe.

According to a report from Boras Tidning, IF Elfsborg’s Jasper Vallmark is being lined up to join the Reds’ recruitment team as a regional scout for Scandinavia.

The 33-year-old has built a strong reputation in Sweden and could be the next figure to leave Elfsborg for the Premier League following their goalkeeping coach’s expected move to West Ham (a vacancy available as we have recruited the Hammers’ current coach).

Asked about the Liverpool links, Vallmark told the Swedish outlet: “It’s not the first time I’ve heard about it.”

He added, “Right now I’m working hard here at Elfsborg. I have nothing else to say on it.”

While Vallmark did not confirm an agreement, Boras Tidning claim the scout is “highly relevant” for the role at Liverpool, following a public job listing published by the club at the start of 2025.

The advertisement outlined a requirement for someone based in Scandinavia who can ensure Liverpool are “always at the forefront when it comes to identifying potential signings.”

Elfsborg links add further fuel to Liverpool’s backroom reshuffle

Elfsborg’s sporting director Stefan Andreasson responded to speculation with good humour but acknowledged the club’s growing presence on the Premier League’s radar.

“It’s not just our players who get attention these days, but also coaches and staff, which we’re extremely happy about,” he said.

This isn’t the first time we’ve looked to bolster our backroom staff from specific regions.

We’ve already had confirmation that Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Xavi Valero have joined the Reds and it seems Arne Slot is still moulding his perfect team on and off the pitch.

There have been many changes made at Anfield already

Earlier in the window, Liverpool already signed Florian Wirtz in a club-record move—possibly aided by intelligence gathered through our expanding European network.

With Jarell Quansah’s sale to Bayer Leverkusen also opening up gaps in our depth and budget, adding experienced scouts may prove crucial in identifying replacements across the continent.

David Ornstein confirmed that Richard Hughes is widening his search for a new central defender and there’s no doubt that our scouting network will be crucial for this recruitment.

This would be the latest subtle reshuffle behind the scenes as we continue refining the project under our Premier League-winning boss.

