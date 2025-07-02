Bayer Leverkusen post classy message towards Liverpool as Jarell Quansah transfer is confirmed

Image via @bayer04_en on X

Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of Jarell Quansah from Liverpool this morning, and the Bundesliga club’s social media team have played a blinder with some of the posts relating to the transfer!

The transaction was officially announced on Wednesday, with Fabrizio Romano outlining that the Reds will receive £30m up-front with the potential for a further £5m in add-ons. The deal also includes a buyback clause of €60m (£51.6m) plus add-ons, which’ll become active in two years’ time.

As is commonplace in this social media-savvy era, the transfer was teased by the buying club before a written announcement was made, followed by a carefully composed series of follow-up posts and images.

Leverkusen’s classy message to Liverpool

Leverkusen’s social team sent a gracious message towards Liverpool and their supporters after Quansah’s move was confirmed, posting on X: ‘Thank you for all your kind words, @LFC fans – we’ll take very good care of Jarell!’, followed by a ‘hands making a heart’ emoji.

Thank you for all your kind words, @LFC fans – we'll take very good care of Jarell! 🫶#Quansah2030 pic.twitter.com/V8Axbiofun — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) July 2, 2025

Another post on the Bundesliga club’s feed brilliantly referenced the 2009 signing of Sami Hyypia from the Reds, with a photo of the Finnish defender alongside one of Die Werkself’s newest recruit accompanied by the caption: ‘Sign a defender from Liverpool and give him no.4? Worked well last time!’

Sign a defender from Liverpool and give him no.4 ✅ Worked well last time! 😍#Quansah2030 pic.twitter.com/QV2H288Dpc — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) July 2, 2025

Leverkusen and Liverpool doing plenty of mutual business this summer!

Leverkusen and Liverpool have had a particularly positive professional relationship this summer, with the Reds signing two players from the Bundesliga runners-up in Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz before Quansah moved in the opposite direction.

Much credit is due to the individuals who worked on each of those transfers, with the respective sporting directors Richard Hughes and Simon Rolfes clearly going about their work in a cordial and respectful manner in those dealings between the two clubs.

The Warrington native will be missed at Anfield, having gone from first-team debutant to Carabao Cup and Premier League winner in less than two years, but he’ll forever have the boast of scoring the final goal of the glorious Jurgen Klopp era on Merseyside (against Wolves on the final day of the 2023/24 season).

The buyback option at least gives Liverpool first refusal from 2027 if they wish to bring Quansah back to the club, but in the meantime FSG continue to pursue Marc Guehi, whose acquisition would fill the newly-created centre-back void while also addressing the loss of one homegrown player from Arne Slot’s squad.

We’re appreciative of everything the 22-year-old has given to LFC and wish him the very best with Leverkusen!