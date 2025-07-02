Sky Sports reporter shares early-morning Luis Diaz update as Bayern Munich make their move

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have made their move for Luis Diaz, and Liverpool have duly responded.

The 28-year-old is a wanted man this summer, with Barcelona and Al-Hilal having also been hovering for the Colombia international, and they’ve now been joined in their interest by the Bundesliga champions.

On Tuesday evening, Sport Bild reported that the Bavarian giants have made a ‘concrete approach’ for the Reds’ number 7, who’s apparently ‘considering a move’ to the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool reject Bayern approach for Diaz

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas broke the news that Liverpool have rebuffed Bayern’s initial interest in Diaz and made it unmistakably clear to any and all suitors that they’ve no interest in selling the winger.

He outlined: ‘Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz. Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl has been told the 28-year-old is not for sale. Discussions have gone no further since.

‘It is the second time this summer that the Reds have taken this stance, having issued the same message to Barcelona earlier in the window. Liverpool will not entertain any approaches for the Colombian, with their message clear that he is not for sale.

‘Club executives are prioritising team performance in their stance on Diaz, viewing him and his contribution as pivotal to the coming seasons.’

Diaz far too important for Liverpool to sell

It’s good to see Liverpool taking such a firm stance on a player who was instrumental to the Reds’ Premier League title success last season, with the Colombian contributing 13 top-flight goals and 17 in all competitions.

At 28 and with two years remaining on his contract, Diaz should still be an integral presence in Arne Slot’s side for the foreseeable future. If he can enjoy another strong campaign in 2025/26, hopefully Richard Hughes will be proactive in offering him a new deal and staving off any fears of a free transfer exit further down the line.

Bayern might try to test the waters again with another approach for our number 7, but ideally they’ll have taken the hint from the Merseysiders’ emphatic response on this occasion and will duly turn their attention elsewhere in the search for a new left winger.

It isn’t just in terms of goalscoring that the Colombian is vital to Liverpool. As per FBref, he had the second-highest domestic xG of any player in the squad last season (12), along with the best shots-on-target rate of any of our forwards (42.3%). He was also joint-second for key passes (56) and goal-creating actions (16) and completed the second-most take-ons with 53.

Let’s hope that anyone with designs on trying to prise Diaz from Anfield will get the message and not bother wasting their time on what’d almost certainly be a fruitless pursuit.