Liverpool submit offer for wonderkid who scored 50+ goals last season; he’s keen on Anfield move

Liverpool and Manchester City could go head-to-head in the race to sign one of the most prodigious teenagers in British football.

The Reds have shown an astute tendency to snap up some of the best young starlets in the country in recent years, as evidenced by the shrewd acquisitions of talents such as Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha.

All four played in the first team at Anfield when they were just 16, and the former has gone on to make almost 150 senior appearances for the club, along with playing a starring role in England under-21s’ back-to-back European triumphs.

Liverpool make offer to sign Will Wright

As reported by the Daily Mail, Liverpool now appear to have another teenage gem in their sights from a fellow English club, with the Reds and Man City both vying to sign Salford City striker Will Wright.

The Premier League champions have made an offer to sign the 17-year-old, who’s understood to be keen on joining the Merseysiders. However, the bid has yet to receive a response from the League Two club, and Pep Guardiola’s side are intending to submit a proposal of their own to the tune of more than £100,000 plus add-ons.

The 6 foot 3 forward has also been the subject of checks from Arsenal, Brentford, Leicester and Burnley, with the teenager attracting no shortage of interest.

Could Wright be another gem of a teenage signing if Liverpool pull it off?

Wright’s senior debut for Salford came in the environs of the Etihad Stadium, having appeared as a late substitute when they met Man City in the FA Cup third round in January.

Although he’s only played four times for the first team, he netted more than 50 goals for the Ammies at all levels last season and is a second-year scholar, having been playing at regional level with Euxton Villa and Fylde just two years ago (Daily Mail).

We suspect that Salford co-owner Gary Neville wouldn’t be overly enamoured at the prospect of Liverpool signing a player from the League Two club, but if the Reds submit an attractive offer and the forward is keen to come to Merseyside, it could be too difficult for the Manchester-based outfit to turn down.

If we do end up winning the race for Wright, the likelihood is that he’d follow the examples of Elliott and Doak by having a spell on loan in the EFL in order to build up senior experience before returning to Anfield and hopefully making a lasting impact in L4.

Beating Man City to the punch for the much sought-after 17-year-old would be hugely satisfying, and hopefully the LFC hierarchy can convince the youngster that there’ll be a viable pathway towards the first team on Merseyside.