David Lynch: Liverpool could perform U-turn on ‘not-for-sale’ player if ‘crazy money’ is offered

David Lynch has claimed that Liverpool could yet alter their stance on one player if ‘crazy money’ is offered to them.

On Wednesday morning, Sky Sports‘ Lyall Thomas reported that the Reds had rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz and made it emphatically clear to any prospective suitors that the 28-year-old simply isn’t for sale.

Barcelona and Al-Hilal had also been showing an active interest in the Colombian winger, with another Saudi Pro League outfit in Al-Nassr also having designs on a move for him (Sky Sports).

While Liverpool haven’t yet been for turning regarding their number 7, Lynch believes that a seismic offer could yet prompt a U-turn among the Anfield hierarchy.

Lynch claims Diaz could yet be sold if ‘crazy’ offer is made

Speaking about Diaz on his eponymous YouTube channel today, the journalist said: “I think Liverpool are saying he’s not for sale and we don’t want to sell him, but there’s always a point at which a player has a price on their head. If it gets to the point where its’s crazy money, then maybe that’s the point at which Liverpool are brought to the table.

“There are not-for-sale shouts you hear sometimes in a window that you can absolutely take to the bank as true, and that’s generally much later in the window. This early in the window, when Liverpool would have a lot of time to replace the player, then I think crazy money could bring them to the table.

“Al-Nassr are interested and there’s talk that they’re interested in offering £70m upwards to Liverpool. That’s a figure where Liverpool would say ‘Look, he’s 28 years old; and as much as two years of a contract protects us, it’s still only two years, so maybe we are at a point where we could make a sale’.

“I think that kind of crazy money is what we’re talking about, and if you do get that kind of money, that allows you to reinvest in someone like an Alexander Isak, because you know that’s going to be an insanely expensive deal. It’s got to be that kind of money.”

Every player has their price, but Diaz is crucial to Liverpool

Lynch is right in saying that every footballer ultimately has their price, and even a magnificent player like Diaz is no exception.

Liverpool signed him for £37.5m up-front (potentially rising to £50m) when he’d just turned 25, and he’ll be 29 next January, so an offer of nearly double their initial investment when his theoretical peak years are nearly over could be difficult to turn down.

FSG are also notably pragmatic when it comes to player trading; they’re not the kind of owners who’ll back down on an objective, data-led decision just because they hear thousands of fans at Anfield singing about the forward from Barrancas who came to score, score, score (that chant is in your head now, isn’t it!).

However, it would indeed take ‘crazy money’ (as Lynch put it) to make LFC reconsider their stance on Diaz, especially after an excellent season in which he struck 17 goals for the Reds and was a starring presence in their romp to the Premier League title.

Also, it’s one thing to say that they’d accept a lucrative offer for the Colombian. It’s another to replace him with someone who’d supply a similar or superior goalscoring rate, and to do so by the end of August. Selling the 28-year-old and banking £70m is no guarantee that they’ll go and sign Isak in the blink of an eye.

Let’s hope that Liverpool remain firm with their stance on our number 7, even if a big-money proposal were to arrive from a Saudi suitor or a major European club.