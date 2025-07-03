ESPN commentator says Liverpool would instigate ‘riots’ if they can pull off ‘long shot’ signing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One well-known football commentator isn’t ruling out the possibility of Liverpool pulling off a ‘long shot’ signing whose departure would trigger ‘riots’ among fans of his current club.

The Reds have already broken their transfer record this summer to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116m, and they’d probably have to do so again if they’re to land Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

Graeme Bailey has indicated that’d it probably take at least £120m-£130m to prise the Swedish striker from St James’ Park, and as we exclusively reported for Empire of the Kop this week, Anfield chiefs consider Hugo Ekitike to be a more attainable alternative and the ‘best fit’ for the profile being sought by Arne Slot.

Ian Darke: Isak to Liverpool a ‘long shot’ but ‘no smoke without fire’

However, Ian Darke has appeared to suggest that the 25-year-old could be tempted into joining Liverpool, albeit that such a move would be difficult to envisage this summer.

The commentator – who can be heard on ESPN and TNT Sports – told Liverpool News: “I mean, you could say there is no smoke without fire, I would think. Although he could never say it publicly, I don’t think there are many players lurking around in Europe who wouldn’t be interested in the idea of playing for Liverpool.

“I would think Isak is probably no exception. I think it would have been a different kettle of fish if Newcastle had not made the Champions League on the last day last season, but they did.

“It looks like a long shot from where I am sitting. I don’t know what type of discussions have been going on behind the scenes, but you can just imagine there would be riots on Tyneside if Newcastle sold Isak.”

Ekitike still seems a likelier signing for Liverpool than Isak

If Liverpool hadn’t invested so heavily in Wirtz already this summer and if the Magpies had missed out on Champions League qualification, then a move for the Swedish striker might have seemed more plausible for the Reds.

The ongoing speculation over Darwin Nunez’s future indicates that LFC could be planning to let him leave and bring in a replacement by the end of August, although Ekitike (valued in the region of £75m-£80m) would currently appear to be a more realistic target than Isak for now.

Darke makes a valid point in saying that Anfield would be an attractive destination for almost any player in Europe, given the on-field success of recent years and the statement signing of Wirtz to go along with the ongoing presence of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Despite Newcastle’s own rise over the past three seasons, the Sweden international might view Liverpool as a step up, and the persistence of speculation regarding a possible swoop by the Premier League champions would indicate that their interest is indeed serious.

It still seems unlikely to materialise this summer, but considering the feats that Richard Hughes has pulled off so far this year, hope springs eternal that the Reds’ sporting director might yet have another masterclass in him by the end of August!