‘Love you Diogo’ – Kelleher’s devastating tribute to Jota shows Liverpool bond

Picture via Caoimhin Kelleher's Instagram

Caoimhin Kelleher has posted an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota, following the tragic passing of the Liverpool forward and his brother Andre Silva in a car crash on Thursday.

The Irish goalkeeper, who came through the ranks with us and spent five years alongside Jota at Anfield, shared a powerful message via Instagram that has left the football world in mourning.

His words offer a deeply personal insight into the man Jota was behind the scenes — a loving family man, a fierce competitor, and one of Kelleher’s closest friends in football.

‘I’m gonna miss you so much’ – Kelleher’s heartbreak after Jota tragedy

The 25-year-old began his tribute: “Can’t believe I’m writing this right now and I’m finding it hard to put into words. I’m absolutely devastated by this news.”

Kelleher went on to speak directly to Jota’s loved ones: “All my thoughts and condolences are with Rute and their 3 beautiful kids and Diogo and Andre’s family.”

He described Jota as “one of my closest friends in football”, revealing how the two bonded over watching sport together, especially Andre’s matches streamed on Jota’s iPad.

“I was surprised a lad from Portugal loved sports such as darts, snooker and horse racing so much,” he wrote. “Some of my best memories were having a laugh watching them with you.”

“You were such a fun, genuine, normal, down to earth and loving family man… always very competitive. I’m gonna miss our pre-match programme quiz.”

Kelleher also reflected on being there at Jota’s wedding just 11 days before his passing: “I feel so blessed and grateful to have seen you on your happiest day… I’ll never forget it.”

He closed with: “You were deeply loved by everyone at the club, the city and all over the world… I’m gonna miss you so much but I feel so lucky to have got to know you and have such a good friend. Love you Diogo.”

Jota’s legacy lives on through his teammates

Kelleher’s heartbreaking message is just one of many tributes from former teammates, staff, and fans following the deaths of Jota and his brother in Zamora, Spain.

As reported by BBC Sport, the pair were travelling in a Lamborghini that suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking, left the road, and caught fire.

Jota made 182 appearances for us, scoring 65 goals, and helped us win the Premier League last season under Arne Slot, adding to his FA Cup and League Cup triumphs under Jurgen Klopp.

This tragedy comes at a time when the club was in the midst of preparations for next season — but nothing could prepare us for this kind of loss and now all footballing matters feel so trivial.

Kelleher’s words will strike a chord with anyone who knew or admired Jota.

It’s clear this isn’t just the loss of a player — it’s the loss of a friend, a teammate, and a deeply loved figure at the heart of Liverpool Football Club.

You can view Kelleher’s Jota tribute via his Instagram account: