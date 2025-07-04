Robertson reflects on final memory of Jota in deeply personal tribute

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has posted an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota, describing the 28-year-old as “my mate, my buddy, the bloke I loved and will miss like crazy” following the tragic car crash that claimed the Portuguese forward’s life alongside his younger brother Andre.

The Liverpool defender shared his thoughts on Instagram, along with previously unseen images from Jota’s wedding just 11 days before his death.

Robertson and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher were the only Liverpool players present on the day, which the Scot described as “the happiest day of his life”.

“The last time I saw him was the happiest day of his life – his wedding day,” Robertson wrote.

“I want to remember his never-ceasing smile from that magical day. How much he was bursting with love for his wife and family.”

Diogo Jota’s wedding was just 11 days before his tragic passing

Jota married long-time partner Rute Cardoso in June, with whom he had three children.

The ceremony was held in Portugal, and came just weeks after he played a pivotal role in helping us win the Premier League under Arne Slot.

Robertson’s tribute stood out among the many shared by teammates, not only for its raw honesty but also for its glimpse into Jota’s personality behind the scenes.

“He was the most British foreign player I’ve ever met,” the 30-year-old wrote. “We used to joke he was really Irish… I’d try to claim him as Scottish, obviously. I even called him Diogo MacJota.

“We’d watch the darts together, enjoy the horse racing. Going to Cheltenham this season was a highlight – one of the best we had.”

Robertson added: “It’s the man. The person. He was such a good guy. The best. So genuine. Just normal and real. Full of love for the people he cared about. Full of fun.”

Robertson remembers ‘Diogo MacJota’ with love and laughter

The Scotland captain made clear that, despite Jota’s success on the pitch, it was the man himself who left the biggest impact.

“I could talk about him as a player for hours, but none of that feels like it matters right now,” he said.

“For the team and the Club, we’ll try to cope with this together… however long that takes.

“But thank you for being in my life, mate – and for making it better.

“Love you, Diogo. ❤️”

Liverpool confirmed the tragic news on Thursday after BBC Sport reported details of the crash in Zamora, Spain, where Jota’s Lamborghini suffered a tyre blowout and caught fire.

Jota’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the Liverpool community, with tributes from across football flooding in – as well as other deeply personal messages from close friends like Caoimhin Kelleher.

Our No.20 will be remembered not only as a Premier League winner and gifted forward, but also as a beloved teammate and friend.

You can view Robertson’s Jota tribute via his Instagram account: