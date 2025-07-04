‘I dreamt of this as a kid’ – Jota’s final interview echoes louder after tragedy

Pictures via @LFC on X

Liverpool have released a moving video tribute to Diogo Jota, centred around his own reflections on life, football, and his love for the club and city that became his home.

The video, posted on the club’s official channels, features Jota speaking about his journey from childhood dreams to Premier League glory.

His voice, calm and full of pride, makes the tribute even more devastating in light of this week’s tragedy.

‘This city, this club, my kids – it changed my life completely’

Jota spoke about his humble beginnings in Gondomar, Portugal, and his earliest football memories watching Euro 2004 and idolising Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I just wanted to be there,” he said of his Premier League dream. “I didn’t even imagine to win it.”

He described his debut at Wolves as the first step, before admitting that signing for Liverpool unlocked “another phase, another level, another step.”

The video highlights how he immediately understood the weight of expectation at Anfield, with a clip from when he signed stating: “Now I’m one of you.”

One line stands out most of all, summing up Jota’s humility and determination: “It is a remarkable achievement for a small guy that came from Gondomar, where I had this dream…”

He spoke with deep gratitude for the way Liverpool embraced him, and the role it played in his personal life: “I will always remember this city, this club. My three kids were born here. It changed my life completely.”

Diogo Jota’s legacy sealed in his own words

For Liverpool supporters, it’s a haunting but powerful reminder of how much Jota meant to us — and how much we meant to him.

“It’s a moment that I will cherish forever,” he said, reflecting on finally lifting the Premier League title under Arne Slot.

As fans continue to lay tributes at Anfield and prepare for tomorrow’s funeral in Gondomar, the video has provided a bittersweet comfort — letting us hear directly from the man we’ve lost, in his own voice, on his own terms.

You can watch the Jota tribute via @LFC on X: