Diogo Jota’s funeral to be held Saturday as Anfield and Gondomar unite in mourning

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

The funeral for Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva will take place on Saturday morning in their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal.

That’s according to parish priest Jose Manuel Macedo, who confirmed to PA News (via BBC Sport) that the service will begin at 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT) at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme.

A wake is taking place today at the Chapel of Resurrection in Gondomar, just outside Porto, where the community continues to grieve the tragic loss of the Liverpool forward and his 25-year-old sibling.

Anfield tributes grow as fans remember our No.20

Back in Liverpool, supporters have turned out in force to honour Jota’s memory at Anfield.

The club has opened a book of condolences at the Anfield Road Stand reception, where fans have been laying flowers, scarves and handwritten messages.

An online version is also now available for supporters around the world and can be accessed here.

Among the tributes left outside the stadium was a card that read: “Diogo Jota ‘a lad from Portugal’ Forever our Number 20. You will be missed by millions RIP Diogo+Andre.”

White and red roses have been placed by the Shankly Gates, echoing the colours of both Liverpool and Portugal.

The vigil in Gondomar today offers locals a final opportunity to say goodbye before tomorrow’s service, with hundreds expected to attend, including family, friends, former coaches and officials from both clubs and the Portuguese FA.

Diogo Jota’s teammates have been sharing their memories

Jota’s teammates and manager Arne Slot have already paid emotional tributes, with the Dutchman writing:

“When the time is right, we will celebrate Diogo Jota, we will remember his goals and we will sing his song.”

It’s unknown at this stage whether all the players and staff will attend this weekend’s funeral but, as Slot stated, there will be a time where everyone in Liverpool can join together to mourn and celebrate our No.20.

The enormity of his standing within the game can be felt by the tributes that continue to pour in for a man that has been taken so cruelly and so prematurely.