“Unassailable professionalism” – Jota’s respiratory physiotherapist pays poignant respects

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A Portuguese respiratory physiotherapist who treated Diogo Jota in the days before his death has shared heartbreaking details behind the journey that led to the Liverpool forward’s tragic car crash.

Speaking to Record, Miguel Goncalves revealed that Jota had recently undergone surgery for a lung injury, and had been following strict medical protocol which meant he was not allowed to fly.

As a result, Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva were travelling by car to Santander in northern Spain, en route to England.

Jota risked his health to help his national team

The specialist praised the 28-year-old’s character and sacrifice, saying: “Diogo Jota risked his health to help the national team.

“He had undergone surgery and was following the proper procedures. He was extremely professional. He always wanted to do things the right way, without shortcuts.”

Jota had reportedly played through pain during Portugal’s Nations League campaign earlier this summer and was still recovering.

The brothers set out from Gondomar on Wednesday night, aiming to travel in cooler evening conditions and break up the journey with an overnight stop.

“They weren’t going direct,” Goncalves added. “He told me the trip would take around eight hours, but they were going to stop at a hotel near Burgos to rest.

“Andre decided to go with him so they could spend more time together. They were supposed to arrive in Santander today [Friday], catch the boat, and then return to England.”

The fatal crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Zamora region of Spain.

Jota’s journey was marked by professionalism and love

Goncalves described saying goodbye to the pair around 8:30pm on Wednesday night: “Diogo was aware of the risks. But his commitment, to Portugal and to his responsibilities, was total.”

This new detail paints a fuller picture of Jota’s final hours — not as a casual road trip, but as a carefully planned and medically advised journey made necessary by his post-operative condition.

It’s yet another example of the kind of person we had the privilege of calling one of our own at Liverpool — selfless, dedicated, and humble to the very end.