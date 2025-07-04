Henderson’s emotional visit to Anfield after tragic Jota news

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has paid a moving tribute to Diogo Jota, visiting Anfield to lay flowers and a scarf at the growing memorial outside the stadium.

The 35-year-old was pictured by the Main Stand where many supporters have been placing tributes since news broke of Jota’s death in a car crash in Spain, alongside his younger brother Andre Silva.

Henderson stood quietly at the site before leaving a red Liverpool scarf and bouquet.

Henderson’s heartfelt message: “Love ya mate”

On Instagram, Henderson also shared a deeply personal message to his late team-mate, speaking not just of their connection on the pitch but of the friendship they built off it.

“I really can’t believe what has happened today and all I can think about is Diogo and Andre’s family,” he wrote.

“It’s unimaginable the pain you all must be suffering. All of our prayers, love and support are with you now and forever.

“Jots it was a pleasure to share a pitch with you but more importantly a friendship.

“All the laughs we had off the pitch… trying to find ways to wind Milly up and get him fined, which we never could.

“You always wanted to have a laugh and were a pleasure to be around… I know how much Rute and your family meant to you and I know you will always be looking down on them.

“Thank you for everything you brought into this world, we will all miss you. Rest in peace along with your brother Andre. Love ya mate. YNWA ❤️”

Henderson played alongside Jota from 2020 to 2023 before leaving for Al Ettifaq and later Ajax, sharing countless moments in Liverpool red — including lifting domestic silverware and chasing Premier League glory.

Jota was more than just a team-mate for Henderson

His message also included a light-hearted memory of Jota secretly snapping pictures of him asleep on the team bus — something that captures Jota’s cheerful, mischievous personality.

It’s these touches — the laughter, the pranks, the small bonds of team life — that are now coming to define how Liverpool remembers him.

Jota’s funeral will take place on Saturday morning in Gondomar, Portugal.

