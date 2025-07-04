Liverpool’s pre-season return cancelled following Diogo Jota tragedy

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have postponed the opening day of pre-season training following the tragic death of Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva.

The phased return of Arne Slot’s squad was set to begin today, with players expected at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby for medicals and testing.

But in a move that reflects the deep shock and grief felt across the club, the PA news agency report that those plans have now been shelved (via Yahoo Sport).

Diogo Jota tragedy puts football on hold

The decision underscores just how much Jota meant to all those behind the scenes at Liverpool, something evident already by the beautiful tributes being shared.

Jota was more than just a top-level forward — he was a loved and admired member of the squad, a family man whose presence left a lasting mark on staff and team-mates alike.

The Portuguese forward, 28, and his younger brother were killed in a car accident in Spain in the early hours of Thursday.

Initial plans had involved a small group of players returning to Kirkby on Friday for the usual round of summer physical assessments before larger squad sessions began.

But Slot, together with Liverpool’s senior staff, opted to delay the restart.

Anfield stands still and remembers Diogo Jota

We’ve already seen many Liverpool supporters from around the world unite in grief, with flowers, scarves and messages left outside Anfield.

A book of condolences has been set up at the Anfield Road Stand, with an online version also available for global fans to pay their respects.

The funeral for Jota and Andre Silva is set to take place in their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal, on Saturday at 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT), following a vigil at the Chapel of Resurrection on Friday.

This postponement of pre-season training will likely tie into the funeral being held this weekend, with many of the players likely to attend and pay their respects.