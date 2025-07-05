Alisson shares heartbreaking Jota tribute and explains funeral absence

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has shared a deeply emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after confirming he would not be present at the funeral in Portugal.

The Brazilian posted on Instagram alongside an image of his family with Jota’s, explaining that “an ocean” separates him from “saying goodbye to someone I love.”

Alisson: “Nothing makes sense” after Jota death

In a beautifully written message, Alisson reflected on his absence, stating: “Usually, I post things that make sense, but today, nothing makes sense!

“Once again, an ocean separates me from saying goodbye to someone I love.”

This is a reference to the untimely passing of his own father during the COVID pandemic, in which our goalkeeper was again unable to travel to a funeral, then due to the isolation periods involved.

He continued by offering comfort to Jota’s partner, Rute, adding: “Just know that you will never walk alone, we will be with you as soon as possible.”

The 32-year-old also leaned on his Christian faith, sharing a powerful Bible passage from Ecclesiastes:

“To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under the heaven… a time to mourn, and a time to leap for joy…”

Faith, family, and a heartfelt farewell from Alisson to Jota

Alisson described Jota not just as a teammate, but as “a great friend, father and husband” — words that echo the sentiment expressed by many of Jota’s colleagues in recent days, including Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk.

The funeral is taking place this weekend in Portugal, where most of the Liverpool squad arrived on Friday night, as captured in CNN Portugal footage.

While Alisson will not be there in person, his words — and the shared photo of two families together — underline the deep bonds that made Jota such a loved figure inside the Liverpool dressing room.

You can view the Alisson tribute to Jota via Instagram: