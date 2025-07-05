Liverpool to pay out Jota’s contract to family in touching tribute confirmed in Portugal

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool will pay the remaining two years of Diogo Jota’s contract to his family, according to Record in Portugal, as the club continues to support the loved ones of the late forward in the wake of his tragic death.

The 28-year-old passed away on Thursday alongside his brother Andre Silva following a car accident in northern Spain.

Since then, the club’s response has gone beyond tributes, with numerous players, staff and executives travelling to Gondomar for the funeral.

Record reports that the club has made a financial commitment to Jota’s family, pledging to honour his current contract in full.

The decision reflects not only a gesture of respect but a powerful show of support for his partner Rute and their children, ensuring they will be financially supported.

We’ve seen from the amount of love spread since this tragic event that the emotinal support will also be in place from teammates of our No.20 too, with everyone wanting to help in any way possible.

Liverpool consider further tribute as fans call for No.20 to be retired

In addition to the contract gesture, Liverpool released a tribute (via liverpoolfc.com) on Thursday that read:

‘The No.20 will be rightly immortalised for his contributions as part of Liverpool’s 2024-25 title-winners – the club’s 20th – with his trademark shimmy and strike in front of the Kop to seal victory in April’s Merseyside derby a poignant last goal of his life.’

This mentioning of immortalising the No.20 shirt — worn by Jota for five seasons and most recently during our 20th league title triumph under Arne Slot — has been interpreted as confirmation it will be retired in his honour.

There has been no confirmation of this yet but it’s clear that the club will act soon to ensure his legacy at Anfield will live on.

Liverpool fans will ensure Jota’s legacy lives on

Thousands of fans have now visited the growing memorial outside Anfield, laying shirts, photos, flags and messages in tribute.

Among them was Jordan Henderson, who returned to Merseyside specifically to pay his respects. As Record noted, the former captain “lost his emotion” after leaving a scarf and flowers at the site.

Calls to retire the number 20 shirt have been gaining traction online.

While the club has not yet confirmed any plans, supporters have repeatedly asked for the number to be preserved in honour of the Portugal international’s contribution and legacy.

There will no doubt be a flag in his honour proudly waving on the Kop next season and for many years to come.