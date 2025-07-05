Jota’s family ask for funeral privacy after ‘intense’ wake in Gondomar

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Diogo Jota’s family have requested privacy for today’s funeral ceremony in Gondomar, following an “intense” outpouring of grief at yesterday’s public wake.

According to BBC News reporter Sofia Ferreira Santos, gathered outside the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar, media and supporters will not be allowed inside the church during the private service.

Instead, the audio of the ceremony will be played on speakers outside, with a dedicated space being set up for members of the public who’ve travelled to pay their respects.

The service is due to commence at 10am on Saturday morning and fans have gathered at both Anfield and in Porto to mourn and remember the two brothers.

Family overwhelmed by public support

The family’s decision comes after hundreds descended on Gondomar on Saturday, with many waiting in line to leave flowers and messages following the deaths of Jota and his brother Andre in a tragic car accident on Thursday.

A short statement delivered to press confirmed: “The family wants the ceremony to be private. Yesterday’s wake was too intense.”

The crowds are already large outside the church, though it’s not yet clear how long it will last.

Liverpool well represented despite closed doors

A large Liverpool delegation arrived in Portugal on Friday evening, including Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Conor Bradley, as reported by CNN Portugal.

The volume of media presence has no doubt added to this intense feeling and it’s understandable why the family would not want this most emotional moment broadcast across the world.

While Alisson Becker confirmed he could not attend in person, his powerful Instagram tribute offered comfort to Jota’s partner, Rute, and reaffirmed the team’s shared grief: “You’ll never walk alone, we will be with you as soon as possible.”

Many other players and staff from Liverpool and Portugal will be in attendance as the loss of Diogo begins to start feeling real.