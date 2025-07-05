Liverpool players fly to Portugal to attend Jota’s funeral

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Footage shared by CNN Portugal has captured the Liverpool squad landing in Portugal on Friday night as the club prepares to attend the funeral of Diogo Jota.

In a powerful moment that underscores the unity and love surrounding our late No.20, senior players and staff were seen arriving together to pay their final respects.

The footage includes images of Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, and other first-team members arriving in Portugal.

Liverpool fly out to honour Jota as one

The trip was organised swiftly following confirmation of the funeral’s timing, with Fabinho, Darwin Nunez, Michael Edwards and many others arriving throughout the day.

Jordan Henderson reunited with his former teammates too, joining players from across all age groups and departments at the club.

Our former captain is the only current or former teammate to have been seen at Anfield paying his respects, though the messages from so many of his closest friends shows how widespread this grief is.

It’s a rare moment of total club-wide togetherness — a reflection of just how loved Jota was, both as a footballer and as a human being.

The emotional return to his homeland marks a difficult but important chapter in Liverpool’s collective grieving process, which began on Thursday with the postponement of pre-season plans at the AXA Training Centre.

Club unity in the face of Jota heartbreak

Jota’s tragic death alongside his younger brother Andre Silva has shaken the football world.

The 28-year-old was returning to England via Santander after surgery on a lung issue made flying medically unsafe — a journey he undertook by car out of professionalism and love for his national team.

Liverpool fans have continued to leave flowers, shirts, and messages outside Anfield. Now, the club has flown to stand beside his family in Portugal.

No words can ease the pain of this moment, but the image of our club standing together once again — not for a match, but for something far more important — is a perfect tribute to Jota.

You can view the video of the Liverpool players and staff, past and present, courtesy of CNN Portugal (via @B24PT on X):