Liverpool players unite in silence as Jota laid to rest in emotional Gondomar funeral

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Liverpool players joined the people of Gondomar in Portugal on Saturday for the emotional funeral of Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva, following the tragic car accident that took their lives.

The 28-year-old forward was laid to rest alongside Andre, aged 25, in their hometown near Porto, where hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Igreja Matriz to pay their respects.

Although the service was private at the request of the family, the sound of the ceremony was broadcast outside the church as fans stood in silence.

Many wore football shirts and held scarves from Liverpool, Porto, Penafiel, and other clubs connected to the brothers’ journey.

Liverpool players mourn in unity as Gondomar says goodbye

Members of the Premier League-winning squad arrived together, led by senior figures including Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, who were seen carrying floral tributes.

The team moved in silence, drawing applause from those behind the barriers — with one fan calling out “Força!” (“Strength”) as they entered the church.

A sign held during the procession read “Para sempre um de nós” (“Forever one of us”), a sentiment echoed throughout Gondomar, where locals recalled not just Jota’s achievements but his humility and character.

Local supporters showed their love for Diogo and Andre

Speaking to the BBC, football fan Fabio Silva said: “Despite the impact they had on football, and even financially, they never let it show. The community is sad, devastated.”

Another fan, Antonio Moreira, stood by the gates wearing a weathered Porto-themed phone case. He said Jota’s story had inspired many: “They were good people, from a humble family, people like us.”

One supporter, Rafaela, said the brothers’ death was a reminder of life’s fragility: “This is an example that you need to live life to the max — because you never know when will be your last day.”