Alisson Becker sends heartfelt message to Rute Cardoso after tragic death of Diogo Jota

Alisson Becker has sent a heartfelt message to Diogo Jota’s widow Rute Cardoso following the Portuguse footballer’s tragic death on Thursday.

The 28-year-old and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in the Spanish province of Zamora and were laid to rest at a funeral service on Saturday in their hometown near Porto, with the majority of the Liverpool squad in attendance.

As the Reds’ players somehow try to come to terms with the devastating loss of a friend and teammate, the Brazilian goalkeeper has vowed to stand by Rute after the death of her husband, who’s also a father to three children.

Alisson’s heartfelt message to Rute Cardoso

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Alisson posted: “Usually, I post things that make sense, but today, nothing makes sense! Once again, an ocean separates me from ‘saying goodbye’ to someone I love! But I know that I am well represented by my club mates!

“To you, my friend @rutecfcardoso14, just know that you will never walk alone, we will be with you as soon as possible!

“In a moment like this, all we can do is bow down before the Sovereignty of God, and receive grace and help in this time! I’ll remember Diogo as a great friend, father and husband!”

Beautiful words from Alisson

These are beautiful words from Alisson, who experienced tragedy in his family in 2021 when his father drowned in Brazil. That loss was made even harder by the goalkeeper being unable to attend the funeral because of travel restrictions which were in place due to the global pandemic.

For him to once again be left mourning the tragic loss of a person close to him and set aside his own grief by putting somebody else first is a testament to his strength of character.

We’ve often championed him as a world-class goalkeeper, and his solidarity with Rute shows that – much more importantly – he’s a selfless and incredibly caring human.

The thoughts of everyone at Empire of the Kop are with the family of Diogo and Andre and their close friends, including Alisson and their other former teammates, many of whom have also paid emotional tributes.