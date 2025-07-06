Drone footage shows extent of tributes to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva outside Anfield

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The extent to which Diogo Jota was loved across the world of football, and by Liverpool fans especially, is reflected in the scale of the tributes which have been paid to him outside Anfield.

The Portugal international and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning and laid to rest at a funeral service in their hometown near Porto on Saturday.

The footballing world has come together in solidarity with the family and friends of the two men who died in that tragic accident, with Everton captain Seamus Coleman among those to have paid their respects outside LFC’s home ground.

Anfield has become a shrine to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Over the three days since the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, Anfield has become a shrine to them both, with the former having captured the hearts of Liverpool supporters during the five years in which he played for the club.

Drone footage (shared to X by @FloAnfield) shows the extent of the tributes which have been paid, with flowers, scarves, shirts and other items placed all along the back of the stadium’s Main Stand, stretching for at least 100 metres (quite possibly more).

Diogo Jota will forever be adored in Liverpool

Fans began flocking to Anfield within hours of the tragic news being confirmed on Thursday morning, with some leaving balloons of the number 20, which Diogo wore with distinction on the back of his shirt for the Reds.

That number took on added significance this year after Liverpool won their 20th English top-flight title, equalling Manchester United’s record, and the Portuguese forward was a vital contributor towards that success as he scored six Premier League goals last season and provided four assists.

Whilst the wider world got to see his vast footballing talents on the pitch, heartbreaking testimonies such as the one from former Wolves and Portugal teammate Ruben Neves illustrate how much he was loved by those who knew him personally and shared a lasting friendship with him.

No words can do justice to the scale of loss and devastation being felt by the family and friends of Diogo and Andre; but in time they can take comfort from seeing the extent of the tributes that have been paid to the two brothers, which demonstrate how much they were adored by the wider world and how much they’ll be missed, but never ever forgotten.

You can view the drone footage outside Anfield below, via @FloAnfield on X: