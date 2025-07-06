Liverpool will return to AXA Training Centre this week as Diogo Jota tributes planned

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A new date has been set for Liverpool to reconvene for the start of pre-season, following the death of Diogo Jota last Thursday.

The 28-year-old and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in northern Spain and laid to rest at a funeral service on Saturday, with the majority of Arne Slot’s squad in attendance.

His teammates will now return to Merseyside as they begin preparations for the new campaign in the most difficult circumstances imaginable.

When will Liverpool begin pre-season training?

The first phase of Reds players had initially been due to report at the AXA Training Centre last Friday, with the bulk of the squad due in on Monday, but those plans were understandably altered by Jota’s tragic death.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the squad are now set to reconvene in Kirkby this Tuesday, with a decision yet to be taken as to whether or not the friendly against Preston next Sunday will be played as scheduled.

That call will be made in the coming days after all players and staff have been consulted, and although the Championship side are continuing to prepare in anticipation of the match going ahead, they will comply with the wishes of the Merseyside club as to whether or not it’ll be fulfilled.

It’s added that, should the fixture be played, the Lancashire outfit will pay their respects to Jota with a series of tributes at Deepdale.

Liverpool players will have everyone’s support after horrific tragedy

Now that the funeral has taken place, Liverpool’s players and staff might wish to resume training at the earliest opportunity as they try to regain a sense of normality, insofar as possible after such an unspeakable tragedy.

It’s only right that, as Diogo’s teammates, any decision as to the friendly against Preston should rest with them, and whatever choice they make ought to be respected. To their credit, the Lancashire club look as though they’ll do exactly that.

It’s impossible to comprehend the extent of the effect that the tragedy will have on the Reds in the coming weeks and months, but they can be assured of the utmost support from the fan base irrespective of what might hapen on the pitch.

Naturally Liverpool will want to win every game once the 2025/26 season begins in August, but for now, football results seem so trivial in the aftermath of the horrific car crash which claimed the lives of two young men.

We only hope that everyone in the LFC camp will be able to avail of whatever support is needed as they try to come to terms with the tragic death of a beloved teammate and friend.